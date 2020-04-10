BCPS logo OG .jpg

Burke County Public Schools will receive a donation of more than 25,000 meals to deliver to students through its food distribution program on Friday. Students will receive six meals on Friday - 2 each for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

 News Herald file photo

Burke County Public Schools Leadership Team has a video of encouragement for families, students, school employees and community members. 

Check out the video here. 

