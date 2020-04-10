...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15 TO 25 PERCENT AND
WIND GUSTS OF 25 TO 30 MPH WILL RESULT IN INCREASED FIRE DANGER
ACROSS WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA TODAY. THE FIRE DANGER WILL BE
GREATEST BETWEEN NOON AND 8 PM EDT.
PLEASE REFER TO YOUR LOCAL BURN PERMITTING AUTHORITIES ON WHETHER
YOU CAN BURN TODAY. IF YOU DO BURN, USE EXTREME CAUTION SINCE
FIRES CAN QUICKLY GET OUT OF HAND UNDER THESE CONDITIONS.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF PIEDMONT AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT
UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
Burke County Public Schools will receive a donation of more than 25,000 meals to deliver to students through its food distribution program on Friday. Students will receive six meals on Friday - 2 each for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
