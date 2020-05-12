Burke County Public Schools is moving forward with a plan to conduct walkthrough-style graduation ceremonies at its high schools later this month.
During its meeting Monday afternoon at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center, the Burke County Board of Education directed BCPS to move forward with its COVID-19 response graduation plan.
It will include dual-purpose stops along a one-way route throughout school buildings to promote both social distancing and photograph opportunities. Graduating seniors will be allowed to bring up to nine family members to navigate the route with them, culminating with a walk across the stage in either the gymnasium or auditorium to “Pomp and Circumstance."
Seniors will hear their name called and receive their diplomas while the family members can look on and take photos. The families will be kept separated from one another as they enter the school and walk through the various special stations, staying spaced out in increments along the route. The larger schools will conduct their ceremonies over several hours.
BCPS says the ceremonies will take place indoors and include seniors in their caps and gowns. The ceremonies will vary from traditional graduations in that there will not be a large gathering of students, faculty or an audience all in one place at one time.
The only alteration to the original plan presented by BCPS staff Monday came at the behest of the school board, which decided to require graduation ceremony participants to wear protective facemasks. The board opted for that precaution after also considering checking temperatures at the doors of the school, which ultimately raised concerns about accuracy and timeliness.
Graduation ceremonies currently are scheduled as follows:
» Burke Middle College: 4-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, in Leviton Auditorium on the campus of Western Piedmont Community College
» Hallyburton Academy: 3 p.m. on Friday, May 22, in the auditorium of Heritage Middle School
» Draughn High School: 4-9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, in the school auditorium
» Patton High School: 4-9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, in the school auditorium
» North Liberty School: 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, in the school gymnasium
» East Burke High School: 1-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, in the school gymnasium
» Freedom High School: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, in the school gymnasium
“The class of 2020 deserves the best graduation ceremony that we can give them under the current circumstances,” said Larry Putnam, superintendent of BCPS, in a press release issued Tuesday morning. “It will be special, it will be classy and it will be as close to a normal ceremony as possible, with a few twists and turns.
“What will make this experience extra-special is families will be able to walk beside their graduates through the entire process and will be right there with them as they walk across the stage. It will be unlike any other graduation in that instead of parents sitting in a sweltering football stadium on bleachers or in a cramped gym many yards away, they will be right there with a front row view of their graduate. We are sorry that the graduates will not get to experience this moment as a class with their fellow seniors, but we vow to give them the best experience possible.”
In the release, Putnam urged graduates and family members to follow some suggestions to help make the ceremony a pleasant and memorable experience:
» Wear comfortable shoes
» Expect a lot of walking and standing
» Be patient
» Resist the urge to hug or come into close contact with other graduates and families
» Follow the directions of school staff and resource officers on campus
» Do not loiter on campus before or after time on stage
BCPS consulted local health, emergency and law enforcement officials when creating its graduation plan to make sure it meets local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 precautions.
Burke County officials — Health Department Director Rebecca McLeod and Emergency Management Director Mike Willis — along with Morganton Department of Public Safety Chief Tony Lowdermilk consulted on the graduation plan and were in attendance Monday to answer the board’s questions, assuage concerns and give the plan their blessing.
“The schools are doing a great job in planning to make it easy for graduates and families to enjoy this day but still take the necessary precautions,” McLeod said in the release. “We would recommend graduates carpool and bring only the family members they live with, but that is not a requirement.
“Graduates and family members who have fevers or symptoms of COVID-19 must stay home. Masks will be required for attendance. We encourage everyone to keep their hands to themselves and not touch others or objects and of course to wash their hands as soon as possible. Basically, follow the same guidelines we have been practicing for weeks now.”
“The school system is to be commended for offering this opportunity to this year’s graduating class,” Willis added in the release. “These seniors have missed out on the last half of their senior year and feel left out. At least they will be able to have this experience.”
BCPS says that each high school will have more specific information for graduates and their families. The high school principals are developing a personal video invitation that will show parents and graduates where to park, where to enter the building and how they will proceed through the graduation walk experience. Graduates’ specific times will be broken down based on alphabetical order and will be released by the schools.
Some other notable measures that will be taken during the ceremonies: all doors along the graduation routes will be propped open to reduce heavy touch points, hand sanitizer stations will be present along the way and, depending on the weather, air conditioning or heat will be on at each facility to keep conditions comfortable.
If a graduation Plan B becomes necessary, BCPS will change over ceremonies from walkthroughs to drive-ups. The school system said things that could prompt that alteration would be a spike in coronavirus case numbers, warnings from local officials or further mandates from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
“We want this to be a memorable day for all of the right reasons for each graduate and their family,” Putnam said in the release. “We simply ask that you use common sense, pack your patience and be in the moment. This is a great opportunity to bring hope and light and restore a small sense of normalcy during these most abnormal of times.
“This is a rite of passage that our seniors have earned, and we want to make sure it is a special day for them. Again, it is not the traditional format we are accustomed to, but we have a chance to make the best of something new.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.