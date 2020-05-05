The Morganton City Council practiced social distancing for its Monday night meeting.
Council members were present at city hall, along with city leaders like City Manager Sally Sandy and City Attorney Louis Vinay, but the doors were closed to the public who were asked to view from home on YouTube or CoMPAS Cable Channel 2.
Public comments were allowed by letter, email, or in-person so long as the person left immediately after making their comment, but no one sent any comments to the city ahead of the meeting Monday.
The council approved rules and procedures for hosting electronic meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vinay made it clear to the council that the rules only will be valid during the current state-of-emergency.
Council members also agreed to allow the North Carolina Municipal Power Agency to send its bills to the city electronically.
Sandy said that the way the agreements between the city and power agency previously had been written basically required the agency to mail the city a bill. City staff recommended approval.
The council unanimously approved its consent agenda, which included an ordinance to set up temporary closures of state highways for city-sponsored events.
Some of those events, like the TGIF concert series, have been cancelled, but Sandy said the city wanted to go ahead and approve the road closures in case any later events still could happen.
She said if events didn’t meet standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they would not be held.
The council also declared some firearms as surplus and agreed to trade the weapons to Smokefoot Trade and Pawn for $6,725 in store credit. Information from the city said the store credit would be used to purchase ammunition, gun cleaning supplies, gunsmith tools, optics, firearms accessories and other similar items.
A contract for playground equipment and a picnic shelter area both were awarded Monday night.
The city awarded Miracle Recreation Equipment Co. $90,855.60 for the equipment to complete phase III of the Catawba River Soccer Complex. That came in under the city’s $100,000 budget.
City staff recommended at the council’s workshop in February adopting a policy on master metering for water and sewer, or a single meter that measures the water/sewage usage of multiple tenants or units at a building or complex.
Council members approved the policy update Monday, which allows master metering when the property owner requests it when two or more utility service users occupy a common building. The property owner would then receive the bill for the meter.
The policy will go into effect July 1, with some city customers being grandfathered in July 1, 2021.
The city’s finance director, Jessie Parris, was appointed to the Fireman’s Supplemental Retirement Fund and Fireman’s Relief Fund boards for terms that will expire May 2022. The seats she filled were vacated when former finance director Karen Duncan retired in December.
Council members also approved:
» Approval of minutes from a regular meeting and a closed meeting, both held March 2.
» Revisions to water line and sewer line standards and specifications.
» Emergency administrative leave time for full-time city employees.
Mayor Ronnie Thompson read a statement at the meeting acknowledging the difficulties COVID-19 is causing for the community.
“We’d like to thank everyone who joined us virtually tonight while we navigated a different way to hold a public meeting,” Thompson said. “I’d like to thank council for being here and practicing social distancing through tonight’s meeting so that we can continue to carry out necessary city business as we negotiate the COVID-19 crisis.”
He said the council is aware that this is a difficult time for businesses and individuals, but encouraged citizens to continue to adhere to executive orders issued by the governor.
“The fabric of our lives have changed, but we are not powerless,” Thompson said. “There’s a great deal we can do to protect ourselves and each other.”
He encouraged following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The more we adhere to this guidance, the more likely it is we can return to normal sooner rather than later,” Thompson said.
He also wanted to remind citizens to complete the 2020 U.S. Census. He said only 53.4 percent of those living in Morganton have completed the census.
“Completing the census is essential as it assures we will get the resources and representation we need from the federal government over the course of the next 10 years,” Thompson said. “The U.S. Census counts everyone living in the United States and answers to the questions are confidential.”
Visit www.2020census.gov to complete the census and learn more.
