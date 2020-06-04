More than 100 people gathered at the courthouse square Wednesday night in Morganton to protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man who died last week in Minneapolis when a police officer, Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, nearly three of which Chauvin was unconscious for.
Many local officials were in attendance Wednesday night, including Morganton Department of Public Safety Chief Tony Lowdermilk, Maj. Ryan Lander, Capt. Jason Whisnant, school board member Seth Hunt and Mayor Ronnie Thompson.
“It’s important, not just for me but for our agency and for our city to show our support to the folks who showed up here to voice their concerns and for their voices to be heard,” Lowdermilk said. “We wanted to show them support. They’re doing it in a peaceful way and we encourage that. We will continue to support this group during their peaceful demonstration.”
Whisnant said he remembers being 16 years old when Rodney King was beaten by a police officer in Los Angeles. He said even at 16 years old, he knew King’s beating wasn’t right.
“Since I became an officer, it’s been one of my focuses to fight for people who are marginalized and those who don’t have a voice — those whose rights have been denied to them,” Whisnant said. “Just like everybody else in this country, whenever they saw George Floyd being murdered, it cut deep to the soul of me.”
“With our agency and our officers here, we’re devastated. It’s not just Mr. Floyd, but Breonna Taylor (an EMT who was shot to death in her own in Louisville after police raided the wrong home). How some police have treated minorities over the years, it’s clear that there needs to be some reform in how they do business.”
Burke County resident Roderick Horton said it was important to show he stands in solidarity with other protestors.
“(The protests are) a big thing going on over the whole country,” Horton said. “To see Morganton coming out here and participating in this and to see all this growth is amazing.
“Honestly, to see all these white people is amazing,” Horton said. “It made me ask the question, if so many people are here, then how are we having all these problems? Maybe there’s something happening here, so I’m excited about this.”
Morganton’s Tiffany Smith was one of the organizers of Wednesday’s protest. She has used a number of Facebook groups to communicate messages about the protests and has recently even started a group called “Fight For Equality and Against Injustice” which has more than 160 members as of Thursday.
“I’m here to fight for equality,” Smith said. “I want to spread a message of love. I just want everybody to come together and love another. That’s my main thing and why I’m here, and for the justice of George Floyd. We want something fair for his family.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Chauvin’s charge was upgraded to second-degree murder and the three other officers on scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, according to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Lowdermilk said he fully agrees with the charges, adding that “it should have been done a long time ago.”
“We do not agree with what happened,” he said. “We think it’s unlawful what happened. It was wrong and they will be prosecuted for what they did — not just the officer that was involved but the other ones that were there.”
Whisnant said he agreed with the charges, too.
“Any human being that stands by and watches another human being get murdered deserves to be held accountable for their actions — there is no excuse for that,” Whisnant said. “That’s the bad thing about some officers is that they forget their oath and they feel like it doesn’t apply to them. Officers affirm their oath of honor to never betray their badge and to never violate constitutional rights and basic human dignity of anybody is something that we have got to change in policing.”
For Burke resident Ashley June, this moment could symbolize a turning point for Burke County.
“We just made history in Burke County,” June said. “Burke County’s standing up for us — the police and (local politicians) are out here. I’m convinced our love is going to be real. We are going to be real and we’re going to keep it peaceful.”
