The North Carolina Air National Guard flew a C-17 plane across the state Thursday as part of Operation: American Resolve. The plane went over J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center and Broughton Hospital. According to information from the National Guard, the flight was part of regular training and was no additional cost to taxpayers.
WATCH NOW: Miss the flyover? Here's a video of the C-17 from Enola Road
