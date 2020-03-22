It’s a tough time for all of us. We live in fear because of a pandemic that has gripped not only America, but pretty much the world. As a precaution, we’re stocking up on grocery items leaving shelves bare, getting used to the loss of sporting events that we crave, holding useless tickets of a cancelled concert or show, wiping down counters, phones and tables with sanitizing wipes until our hands become chapped, and wondering how we’ll be able to work to make the next mortgage payment.
There is one common thread that we’ve got to remember: we’re all in this together and together we’ll get through it.
Together? We’re supposed to stay socially apart. So, it now becomes a necessity to use the invention of tools that we have long taken for granted: U.S. mail, the telephone, internet, social media, Twitter, and all the other modern ways to communicate that will keep us together but put us socially at a distance.
Quell your fear because it can be done. Americans are headstrong, determined to fight even an invisible force, and no one or thing is going to get the best of us. We’ll be okay if all of us follow the CDC recommendations, keep a stiff upper lip, and remember that we, as a nation, have been through some pretty tough stuff before.
Just for the youngsters who may need a reassuring jolt, and for us older folks who may have forgotten, according to www.healthline.com, the dreaded smallpox came to North America in the 1600s. People had high fever, chills, severe back pain, and rashes. Sadly, over 70 percent of the Native American population in the northwest dropped and it continued to spread and create havoc in the east. In 1770, Edward Jenner developed a vaccine from cow pox that helped the body become immune to smallpox without causing the disease. Today, after a large vaccination initiative in 1972, smallpox is gone from America and vaccines are no longer necessary.
Then again, one humid summer, refugees leaving a yellow fever epidemic in the Caribbean Islands sailed into Philadelphia, one of the nation’s busiest ports. Five thousand people died, and 17,000 fled the city. A vaccine was developed and then licensed in 1953 and one vaccine is enough protection for life.
America also had three serious waves of cholera, an infection of the intestine, between 1832 and 1866. The pandemic began in India, and swiftly spread across the globe through trade routes. New York City was the first to feel the impact and an estimated two to six Americans died per day during the outbreak. It’s unclear what ended the pandemics, but it may have been the change in climate or quarantines. The last documented outbreak was in 1911.
Like cholera, scarlet fever came in waves. During the 1858 epidemic, 95 percent of people who caught the virus were children. Older studies argue that scarlet fever declined due to improved nutrition, but research shows that improvements in public health were more likely the cause. There is no vaccine to prevent strep throat or scarlet fever, so it’s important for those with strep throat symptoms to seek treatment as quickly as possible for antibiotics.
The influenza virus known as Spanish or Asian Flu circulates the globe annually. It seriously affected America in 1918 and returned later in 1957 causing nearly 70,000 deaths before a vaccine became available. After the end of World War I, cases of the flu slowly declined. None of the suggestions provided at the time, from wearing masks to drinking coal oil, were effective cures. Today’s treatments include bed rest, fluids and antiviral medications. Influenza strains mutate every year, making last year’s vaccinations less effective, so it’s important to get your yearly vaccination to decrease your risk for the flu.
Diphtheria peaked in 1921, with 206,000 cases. By the mid-1920s, researchers licensed a vaccine against the bacterial disease and infection rates plummeted. Today, more than 80 percent of children in America are vaccinated and those who contract the disease are treated with antibiotics.
Polio, a viral disease, affects the nervous system, causing paralysis. It spreads through direct contact with people who have the infection. The first major polio epidemic in America occurred in 1916 and reached its peak in 1952. Of the 57,628 reported cases, there were 3,145 deaths. Three years later, Dr. Jonas Salk developed a vaccine and by 1962, the average number of cases dropped to 910. The CDC reports that America has been polio-free since 1979.
Measles, very contagious, is a virus that can spread through the air. In the early 20th century, most cases involved children, due to inadequate vaccination coverage. Doctors began to recommend a second vaccine for everyone and, since then, each year has had fewer than 1,000 cases (except for an outbreak in 2014 and 2015). Preventive vaccination is the key.
Pertussis, known as whooping cough, is highly contagious and an outbreak comes every three to five years; the CDC reports that an increase in the number of cases will likely be the “new normal.” The CDC recommends that pregnant women get a vaccination during the third trimester to optimize protection for their newborns.
Do what you can to keep following the CDC recommendations. The News Herald has done a fabulous job at covering the pandemic. Please continue to follow the latest news going forward at www.morganton.com — and God bless you all.
