Last week, I wrote a column about how COVID-19 will undoubtedly have a lasting effect on all of us long after we resume our “new normal” lives.
I went on to say that there should be no embarrassment in voicing fear and anxiety about a disease that can take a huge toll on our physical, mental and emotional well-being and that all of us, if we need help, shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to others.
I didn’t realize it then, but the virus hit home for me when an extended-family member, a dear friend’s mother, passed away from COVID-19 complications May 4, the day after the Sunday column came out.
If any part of this column mirrors what some of you are going through as well during this pandemic, and if it somehow, in some way, brings you even a touch of comfort, then it has done its job for me.
Personally, for me, and no doubt for those who have lost friends and loved ones due to COVID-19, there’s an immediate feeling of hopelessness that sets in when you learn of someone’s sudden passing due to the virus. Even in our tightly knit town of Morganton, nestled in the foothills of the majestic Great Smoky Mountains, we, like so many other small communities, have learned the hard way that we are not immune. Yes, the Smokies are there to protect us from the sudden extreme weather tirades of Mother Nature, but even the Smokies are not strong enough to protect us from a microscopic virus bent on taking the lives of our precious family and friends.
After the initial inner sadness had sunk in after learning of my friend’s mother’s passing, my next impulse was to reach out and find out what I could do to help my friend and her family, even if in a small way, but I realized that I could do nothing. I couldn’t jump in the car and drive to the family home because our town, like the state, and most of the globe, remains in a stay-at-home mode and my presence, even with a mask and sanitizer in tow, might jeopardize anyone I came into contact with. Helpless, somewhat angry, I knew I had to stay put.
I could call, send an email, send a text, but none of that seemed right. Or was I afraid that I wouldn’t say the right words or that I would create more sorrow by disturbing the family?
So many thoughts go through one’s mind and nothing seems quite appropriate.
I could not pay my respects by attending her mother’s funeral because it, like so many funerals, has been put on hold with services planned for a later date. The magnificent spray of flowers and the simple card with the words, “I’m sorry,” would also have to wait along with me. But they will be there … when it is time.
There is so much more in my heart that I want to say about my dear friend’s mother that could never fit on any card. Her mother was a queen in my eyes — beautiful inside and out, benevolent and kind, with a sense of humor (although her daughter insists her laughter at times was mischievous, which was most likely only a mother/daughter secret between them).
She always had a smile on her face when I came into contact with her, even though she endured the rigors of battling health maladies and dealing with the human process of living a vibrant life into her 80s.
I didn’t realize that she had graduated from Salem High School until I read the notice in The News Herald or that she had played on the women’s basketball team. I’ll bet she scored many baskets with the best of them because she was cut from true Southern stock — driven and tough during hard times and tender when anyone she came into contact with needed a boost.
I had met her several times at lunches, dinners, animal rescue functions, and she was always accompanied by her daughter. You could feel the love between them — perhaps it was the spark in the eyes of both women — but it was present no matter wherever they were. She was always dressed impeccably, always the lady, with full, striking, silver coiffed hair that I marveled at every time I saw her. Indeed, she was royalty to me, and wore her crown well.
I knew she loved chocolate, so at holiday time and for her birthdays, I’d send her only the very best confection fit for a queen, Godiva, of course, and I’m told by her daughter that her mother treasured every little morsel of perfection in each of those squares of deliciousness.
Somehow the candy won’t seem as sweet as it once was now that she’s gone, but we must cope because that’s what she would have wanted.
This memorial tribute is for Durlene Clontz Shuffler. I’m very fortunate to have known such an amazing woman.
