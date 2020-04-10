The Burke County Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of local restaurants that remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, along with hours of operation and methods of service:
This version of the list excludes fast food chains, which largely remain open for drive-thru, and major pizza chains, which remain open for carryout and delivery.
» Abele’s Family Restaurant: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to midnight Friday through Saturday for carryout and curbside. Located at 2115 S. Sterling St. in Morganton. Call 828-433-5400 or visit ourrestaurantmenu.com/abeles.
» Allison’s Family Restaurant: Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for carryout and drive-thru. Full menu still available. Located at 1010 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton. Call 828-438-3662 or visit facebook.com/AllisonsFamilyRestaurant.
» Bella Vino Trattoria and Wine Garden: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for carryout and curbside pickup. Call ahead for daily specials or look on Facebook page. Located at 112 W. Union St. in Morganton. Call 828-544-5711 or visit facebook.com/mannybellavino.
» Blue 42’s Burger Bar and Wingery: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for carryout, curbside pickup and online ordering (orders.cake.net/11284439). Must pay ahead before curbside pickup by phone or online ordering. Located at 831 W. Union St. in Morganton. Call 828-608-0835 or visit blue42burgerbar.com.
» Boulevard Barbeque: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout. Located at 810 S. College St. in Morganton. Call 828-608-0847 or visit facebook.com/BLVDBBQ.
» Bud’s Korner Kitchen: Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6-11 a.m. Saturday for carryout and curbside pickup. Located at 3186 U.S. Highway 70 in Drexel. Call 828-433-6580 or visit places.singleplatform.com/buds-korner-kitchen/menu.
» Butch’s BBQ and Breakfast: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for carryout, curbside pickup, delivery and drive-thru. Located at 1234 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton. Call 828-432-5040 or visit butchsmorganton.com/menu.
» Carolina Diner: Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for carryout and curbside pickup. Located at 1016 Jamestown Road in Morganton. Call 828-584-6882 or visit facebook.com/carolinadiner40.
» Carolina Smoke Legendary Barbeque: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. Located at 2362 N.C. Highway 181 in Morganton. Call 828-391-1763 or visit facebook.com/Carolina-Smoke-Legendary-Barbeque-2407968252571085/.
» Chubby’s of Hildebran: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for carryout and curbside. Located at 511 U.S. Highway 70 in Hildebran. Call 828-397-3911.
» Chubby’s of Valdese: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for carryout and curbside pickup. Located at 831 Main St. W. in Valdese. Call 828-874-1995 or visit their Facebook page.
» Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for carryout, curbside pickup and catering delivery. Located at 135 Bush Drive in Morganton. Call 828-433-7665 or visit locations.crackerbarrel.com/nc/morganton/693.
» Doogie’s Pizza and Subs: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for carryout. Located at 101 E. Main St. in Glen Alpine. Call 828-584-4111 or visit their Facebook page.
» El Paso Mexican Restaurant: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. Located at 2300 S. Sterling St. in Morganton. Call 828-438-0007 or visit elpasomorganton.com/our-menu.
» El Portal Mexican Grill: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for carryout and curbside pickup. Located at A136 Morganton Heights Blvd. in Morganton. Call 828-438-9910 or visit facebook.com/ElPortalMexicanGrill.
» Enola Crossroads Grill: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for carryout. Located at 2501 Enola Road in Morganton. Call 828-391-1703 or visit facebook.com/Enola-Crossroads-Grill-1715602345384594.
» Fatz Café: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery (fatz.alohaorderonline.com). Thirty percent off total bill excludes alcohol and butcher’s menus. Located at 2111 S. Sterling St. in Morganton. Call 828-430-9766 or visit fatz.com/menu.
» Firehouse Subs: Open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for carryout, curbside pickup, delivery, drive-thru and online ordering (firehouse.alohaorderonline.com/Time.aspx). Located at 905 N. Green St. in Morganton. Call 828-438-1188.
» Franky T’s Pizzeria: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday for carryout and curbside. Located at 701A U.S. Highway 70 in Hildebran. Call 828-597-0100 or visit hildebran.frankytpizzeria.com.
» Friday Friends: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for curbside pickup. Located at 315 Sanford Drive in Morganton. Call 828-430-3024 or visit their Facebook page.
» Frye Daddy’s Diner: Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for carryout. Located at 102 S. Center St. in Hildebran. Call 828-597-9497 or visit facebook.com/Fryedaddydiner.
» God’s Healing Hand: Open for carryout. Located at 309A Carbon City Road in Morganton. Call 828-391-4202.
» Granny’s Country Kitchen: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for carryout. Located at 3448 Miller Bridge Road in Icard. Call 828-397-3588 or visit grannyscountrykitchen.com/icard.
» Habaneros Mexican Restaurant: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for carryout. Located at 412E W. Fleming Drive and 131 Independence Blvd. in Morganton. Call 828-438-8691 or 828-433-8845 or visit their Facebook page.
» Harbor Inn Seafood and Steaks: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for carryout. Located at 2006 S. Sterling St. in Morganton. Call 828-437-0293 or visit harborinnseafood.com/morganton-3/.
» Hot Shots Espresso: Open 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for drive-thru. Located at 810 W. Fleming Drive in Morganton. Call 828-448-7174 or visit facebook.com/hotshotsmorganton.
» J.D.’s Smokehouse: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for curbside pickup. Located at 500 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College. Call 828-522-1227 or visit jds-smokehouse.com/menu.html.
» Jack B Quick: Open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for carryout. Located at 641 Main St. E. in Valdese. Call 828-879-2030 or visit https://bit.ly/2y3l0AE.
» Jessica’s Mediterranean and American Eatery: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday for carryout and curbside pickup. Located at 1311 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College. Call 828-522-1139 or visit jessicasinrc.com.
» Kin2Kin Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar: Open 5-8 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Friday. Located at 103 S. Green St. in Morganton. Call 828-433-8883 or visit Kin2Kin.com or kin2kinsushi.com/store.
» Kountry Market: Open for carryout. Located at 3280 N.C. Highway 18 in Morganton. Call 828-437-5535 or visit https://bit.ly/3a3dTWa.
» Lake James Grille: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for carryout and curbside pickup. Located at 3221 N.C. Highway 126 in Morganton. Available on Slice and Uber Eats apps. Follow on Facebook for information. Call 828-764-4202 or visit courtstreetgrille.com/lake-james-grille.
» Las Salsas Authentic Family Mexican Restaurant: Open 10:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday for carryout, curbside pickup, delivery and online ordering (lassalsasnc.com). Located at 2113 S. Sterling St. in Morganton. Call 828-432-5050 or visit facebook.com/LasSalsasMorganton.
» Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery to local hospitals and government agencies with a 10-order minimum. Located at 508 Main St. E. in Valdese. Call 828-874-1299 or visit loscompadresmex.com.
» Maria’s Italian Eatery: Open for takeout and delivery. Located at 601 S. Green St. in Morganton. Call 828-430-7300 or visit mariasitalianeatery.com.
» Moondog Pizza: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday through Sunday for carryout and curbside pickup. Located at 304 S. Sterling St. in Morganton. Call 828-320-5169 or visit moondogpizza.com.
» Mountain Burrito: Open for takeout. Located at 408 W. Fleming Drive. Call 828-438-5008 or visit mountainburritonc.com.
» My Mobile Bakery: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for meeting for pickups throughout the tri-county area. Menu changes daily/weekly. Call or text 828-443-5938. See updates on Facebook page daily on available fresh baked desserts ready for pickup. Free delivery to all Morganton businesses daily. Visit facebook.com/mymobilebakery.
» Myra’s Diner: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery (ordering.chownow.com/order/10447/locations?add_cn_ordering_class=true.) Located at 212 Main St. W. in Valdese. Call 828-879-8049 or visit https://bit.ly/2Xn9tqB.
» Oishii Japanese Restaurant: Open for carryout and drive-thru. Located at 917 N. Green St. in Morganton. Call 828-433-1362 or visit ezordernow.com/oishiibocaraton.
» Old World Baking Company: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for carryout and curbside pickup. Free lunches for kids who are out of school. Ground beef and other grocery options. Located at 149 Main St. W. in Valdese. Call 828-368-0864 or visit oldworldbakingcompany.com or orders.cake.net/10935717.
» Osaki Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 2-9 p.m. Saturday for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. Located at 825 Main St. W. in Valdese. Call 828-433-8882 or visit facebook.com/osakijapanese.
» Panera Bread: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday for drive-thru. Located at 675 W. Fleming Drive in Morganton. Call 828-544-5332 or visit delivery.panerabread.com/menu/category.
» Pelican’s SnoBalls: Open for drive-thru and pickup window. Located at 1214 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton and 90 Ridge St. in Rutherford College. Visit pelicanssnoballs.com.
» Reece Winery: Open for curbside pickup. Located at 116 N. Sterling St. in Morganton. Call 828-544-5390 or visit reecewinery.com.
» Silver Creek Restaurant: Open for carryout and drive-thru. Located at 908 W. Union St. in Morganton. Call 828-438-1772 or visit facebook.com/SilverCreekRestaurantMorganton.
» Speedway Grill: Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday for carryout. Located at 611 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College. Call 828-874-0711 or visit https://bit.ly/34tDwyj.
» Stretch’s Café: Open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for carryout and curbside pickup. Located at 1900 U.S. Highway 70 Suite C in Valdese. Call 828-368-0216 or visit https://bit.ly/2XuUgUj.
» Swede’s Café: Hours vary due to virus, but open for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. Located at 116 W. Union St. in Morganton. Call 828-544-5696 or visit facebook.com/swedescafe.
» Tex’s Fish Camp: Open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for carryout, curbside pickup and drive-in dining. Located at 3452 Tex’s Fish Camp Road in Connelly Springs. Call 828-397-5450 or visit texsfishcamp.com.
» The Grind Café and Coffeehouse: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for curbside pickup. Located at 136 W. Union St. in Morganton. Call 828-430-4343 or visit thegrind.cafe/full-menu.html or thegrind.cafe/call-into-go.html.
» The Levee Brewery and Pub: Open varying hours for carryout and curbside pickup. Check Facebook. Located at 118 Main St. W. in Valdese. Visit facebook.com/leveebreweryandpub.
» The Pie Hole Pizza and Subs: Open for carryout and curbside. Located at 115 Independence Blvd. in Morganton. Call 828-437-1499 or visit https://bit.ly/2XrkUO3.
» Timberwoods Family Restaurant: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for curbside pickup. Located at 1501 Bethel Road in Morganton. Call 828-433-1767 or visit their Facebook page.
» Tokyo Diner Japanese Cuisine: Open for carryout. Located at 1223 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton. Call 828-438-8358.
» Twin Brothers Pizza Co.: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. Located at 719 Main St. E. in Valdese. Call 828-368-0767 or visit https://bit.ly/2V0tmSs.
» Uncle Eee Hamburgers: Open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for carryout and curbside pickup. Located at 160 S. Sterling St. Suite 110. Call 828-438-6936 or visit uncleeeeburgers.com.
