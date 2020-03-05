Soda drinkers may feel like they're making a better choice when they reach for diet soda, but research shows that diet soda does more harm than good. However, many Americans still believe that diet soda is a healthier alternative to soda and that daily, even weekly, consumption may not be that harmful. Corporations continue to be misleading in promoting diet soda as a safe and healthy weight loss beverage. Check out why diet soda is damaging to your health and weight loss goals.
Wreaks havoc on gut health. More and more studies are showing the importance of gut bacteria to a person’s overall health. When bad bacteria are overtaken in our gut this can lead to many health problems including obesity, suppressing the immune system, and even dementia. Research shows that sugar substitutes can alter good and bad bacteria in our gut, leading to an overgrowth of harmful bacteria.
Increase chances of kidney damage. The Nurses’ Health Study of over 3,000 participates showed that consumption of greater than 2 servings per day of artificially sweetened soda is associated with a 30 percent greater reduction in kidney function.
Bad for brain health. Studies show that diet soda drinkers are three times more likely to develop dementia. A study in Stroke, found that drinking just one can of diet soda daily increases your risk of dementia. Diet soda is also associated with an increased risk of depression.
Can lead to headaches and migraines. A study in Headache showed that aspartame, an artificial sweetener, may be a dietary trigger of headaches for some people.
Increases your risk for overweight/obesity. Most people choose diet soda believing it will help lead to weight loss. This is one of the biggest myths in diet history. In fact, research shows that diet soda drinkers are heavier than non-diet soda drinkers. Research has shown that the brain responds to artificial sweeteners similar to the way it does sugar. Consuming artificial sweeteners regularly results in increased sugar cravings, which is more likely to lead to weight gain. A study at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health shows that individuals who drink diet beverages take in more calories than non-diet beverage drinkers.
Obviously, water should be everyone’s go-to beverage. But for many who are addicted to the bubbly, sweet drink this may be a hard habit to break. If you are struggling with breaking your diet soda addiction, choose healthier carbonated alternatives. Many diet soda and soda drinkers just crave the carbonation that soda provides. If you are having difficulty breaking the bubbly addiction, try stevia-sweetened soda versions. Zevia sodas are zero-calorie carbonated drinks sweetened with an all-natural sweetener, stevia. Sparkling water is also a great alternative that has no sugar that can offer the carbonation fix. Lastly, kombucha tea is a fermented, carbonated tea beverage that provides the benefits of probiotics. Just be sure to check the sugar content of kombucha tea and choose ones that have 5 grams of sugar or less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.