A woman had to be airlifted early Sunday morning after a car crash north of Morganton.
Christina Allen, 26, of Hudson, was driving south on U.S. 64/N.C. 18 near Johns River and Duckworth Avenue when she went off the road to the right, overcorrected, went off the road to the left and hit several trees around 4:10 a.m., said Trooper G.N. Gentieu with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
One of the trees she hit was the only thing that kept her car from plunging into a deep ravine, Gentieu said. Her vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.
Allen was trapped in the vehicle for about a half hour while first responders from Chesterfield Fire and Rescue worked to free her from the vehicle, Gentieu said.
Her injuries from the crash were serious, but did not appear to be life threatening at the time, Gentieu said.
A bag of methamphetamine and some other drug paraphernalia was found in her possession, and Gentieu said he could smell alcohol on her. He said she admitted to him that she had been drinking before she got behind the wheel.
Gentieu had a slew of charges planned against Allen, including driving while impaired, driving while license suspended, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving left of center.
He said he would discuss a charge of violating the governor's stay-at-home order with the district attorney's office.
"I can't think of anything that's essential for a person to be out at four in the morning after using meth and drinking alcohol," Gentieu said.
He thanked the first responders who were on the scene Sunday morning.
"Station 76, Chesterfield Fire Department, did an outstanding job out there on the scene freeing her from the vehicle along with Burke County EMS and Burke County REACT for keeping the traffic off of us so we could do our job," Gentieu said. "It's hard to believe that those guys at Chesterfield Fire Department volunteer their time, get up at 4 a.m. and come help people. They did outstanding."
Chesterfield Fire Rescue, Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS and MedCenter Air all responded along with NCSHP.
