HILDEBRAN — A woman has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run in Hildebran.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified Maria Ann Arteaga, 36, of Hickory, as the driver in the Monday night hit-and-run and arrested her. Arteaga was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.
NCSHP Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said the highway patrol responded at 11:15 p.m. on Monday night to a fatal hit-and-run collision on U.S. Highway 70A. Swagger said a 1997 Lexus was traveling in the area of Happy Day Grocery and collided with a bicyclist. The Lexus fled the scene.
The bicyclist, identified as Robert Caine Fox, 31, of Hickory, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Swagger said. Troopers located Arteaga and the Lexus just after midnight.
Arteaga previously was incarcerated for two months in 2016 for a 2011 Burke County charge of felony larceny over $1,000, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
She also served three prison terms in 2012, including six months for a 2011 Iredell County charge of misdemeanor DWI Level 1, two months for a 2010 Burke County charge of misdemeanor reckless driving, and one month for a 2010 Catawba County charge of misdemeanor DWI Level 5.
Her criminal record dates back to 2000.
Arteaga is being held at the Burke County Detention Center under an $80,000 bond.
