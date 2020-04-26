The birthday spirit is alive and well in Burke County despite COVID-19 trying to keep people locked inside.
Virginia H. Rader celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday, said her daughter, Dorothy Whisenant. They were able to speak to each other over the phone and see each other through a window at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center.
“Keep pushing,” is how Rader told her great-grandchild, Ashley Scearse, she made it to 100.
Being able to celebrate the birthday with Rader, even if it was through a window, was special, her family agreed.
“It’s amazing,” said Kathy Allison, Rader’s granddaughter. “Amazing. She’s always given to us to make sure that we had everything we needed and wanted. She’s always put herself last.”
Allison recalled her grandmother’s resourcefulness through the years.
“Growing up during the depression she could stretch a dime,” Allison said. “She’s still like that.”
When Allison was active military, Rader would come with her to her different assignments.
“She followed me halfway around the world when I was active duty military,” Allison said. “She’d follow me and come take care of my son when he was little, until I could establish a place for him to stay.”
It is a struggle to not be with Rader on her birthday, Allison said.
“It’s very strange,” Allison said. “It’s hard, it’s stressful for everybody because we want to be with her and be able to hug her. It’s just hard.”
Grace Heights has the most cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 33 residents and 22 staff members testing positive for the novel strain of coronavirus as of Thursday.
“It’s very scary,” Allison said. “That’s probably been the most stressful thing of all. You just worry. She’s always been a very strong woman. Like Ashley said, she’s our patriarch.”
She’s spunky and witty, and survived breast cancer, Scearse said.
“She’s a very strong woman,” Allison said. “She’s lived through a lot.”
