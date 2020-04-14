A woman received a drug charge after police responded to a suspicious person call earlier in April.
Mary Elizabeth Brown, 31, of 304 Arnold Drive in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on April 6, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The charge against Brown came after police responded to J&R Mobile Home Park on N.C. 18/U.S. 64 for a suspicious woman in the area, the release said.
Deputies found Brown near Lot 20, and methamphetamine was found and seized from her when she was searched, according to the release.
Brown's bond was set at $3,000 secured with a court date set for April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.