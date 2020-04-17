I’ve been working remotely for over 10 years, so the stay at home order to keep safe during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak was nothing new for me like it has been for so many people forced to do their work remotely via a desktop, laptop, tablet or phone. The only part that has changed in my world is not having the luxury of hopping into my trusty Santa Fe parked in the driveway whenever I needed to do errands, i.e., post office, bank, pharmacy and grocery store. Those errands some would consider tedious, but they actually were welcome ways to break up a homebound work week and mingle with others of the human race.
A few nights ago, my brother called me from Georgia and he’s CFO of a company now working remotely. After the usual “hello,” his first sentence was, “Wow, I never realized how difficult it was working from home until now that I’ve got to do it.”
For years, when I told people that I worked from home, their usual comment was, “You’re so lucky,” often followed by, “I’ll bet you love working in your pajamas.”
I have to admit that it’s been a pleasure not having to squeeze into panty hose and cram my Fred Flintstone size toes into a pair of pointy high heels, but as far as the rest of me, I do actually shower, get dressed, comb my hair, and prepare for the day even if it means that for the next seven plus hours I’ll be staring at a computer screen.
My brother, like others now forced into working from home, is learning that when working remotely, there is no physical separation between work and leisure time. Unless you structure your day based on periods of when you’re most busy and periods when the job winds down, in the beginning, one tends to give up lunch hours, coffee breaks, bathroom breaks, and the freedom of coming and going unless someone else in the company knows you’re going to be away from your post for five minutes to an hour.
According to www.thebalancesmb.com, many who work from home often find themselves working around the clock since their labor has no definite start or end times. This, in turn, makes it difficult to shift to the post-work relaxation mode that many office workers take for granted. Carrie Hill, co-founder of Ignitor Digital Marketing, who has been working from home for the last six years, sums it up best: "The pitfall is that there's always a computer on and available, so setting boundaries and sticking to those boundaries is pretty important."
Unless there is a crisis lurking within the company I work for, I’m on the computer by 8 a.m., take a lunch around 2 in another part of the house, get back on the computer around 3-ish, and break somewhere between 6 and 7. One final check of email is usually around 10 p.m. if it’s been a quiet afternoon. If any emergency arises, the phone is my cue that the computer has a hot item that needs attention.
So, after you’ve been working remotely for a while, you can best determine how to plan your day – except for the emergencies or quickly called conference calls that you need to be on.
In working remotely, you’ll need a lot of self-discipline. Throw the word procrastination out the window. Getting up and focusing on work every day when you’re in your home environment takes a great deal of self-discipline and motivation. I happen to work my best in the morning, so a cup of coffee usually accompanies my first click on the keyboard.
If you’re a people person that thrives on personal interaction, working from home is going to be tough during this pandemic. It can be lonely. Working all day without access to coworkers and colleagues can be isolating, especially if you live alone. As a writer and editor, I work best when it’s quiet, but I must admit that I do miss the office holiday parties and the coffee maker chatter that were once part of my daily workday.
You’ll also have to give up some living space to create a home office. For the past 20 years of our marriage, my husband and I converted a bedroom into an office complete with file cabinets, printers, a scanner, his computer, mine, and three other towers that we keep with old files just in case I need to retrieve something from the past.
Relationships are harder to form with co-workers when you work remotely. Recently, I made a trip to Philadelphia, home office of the company I work for, and finally met people I’ve been talking to via email and the phone for more than 10 years.
My greeting to all was basically the same: “Yes, there really is a Peg DeMarco and she’s not a robot.”
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.