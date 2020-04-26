Registration for summer classes at Western Piedmont Community College will begin on May 1 and continue through May 14.
“These are unprecedented times," WPCC President Michael Helmick said. "The College is working to continue offering high-quality education to support North Carolina’s workforce and students wherever they are in their educational journey. The vast majority of classes this summer will be offered online and we realize that may be a new experience for some students. We have faculty and staff members available to assist students with the online registration process and requirements of online classes.”
Western Piedmont Community College has a broad schedule of classes this summer including courses that will transfer to colleges and universities and courses that prepare students for employment in the local community. Summer is a great time to complete general education courses or to explore a new career interest. Summer semester begins on May 26 and concludes on July 27.
In addition, the college has a wide range of continuing education courses for professional training along with personal advancement and enjoyment. These classes are designed to accommodate busy lifestyles and provide opportunities to quickly learn skills or explore interests.
The registration process can be completed online at www.wpcc.edu/summer and students are encouraged to contact the College at 828-448-3500 or www.wpcc.edu/contact-us/ for assistance.
