A wreck on N.C. Highway 181 North near Barrier Loop Road has caused traffic delays.
The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Monday, according to scanner traffic.
Traffic is moving slowly but is backed up to Frank Whisnant Road. Those travelling in the area can expect delays.
A News Herald reporter is en route to the scene and more information will be published as it becomes available.
