December 4, 1919 - June 14, 2020 Mr. Marcus Floy Anthony, 100, of High Point, peacefully finished his wonderful journey through this life Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2:55 p.m., after several years of declining health. He touched, influenced, and elevated uncounted numbers of lives with his never ending love, joy, and compassion for his family, friends, and everyone who had the pleasure to cross his path. He never met a stranger and took a real interest in everyone. Surviving him are his son, Marcus Dale Anthony; daughter, Christina "Tina" Anthony Pendry; two grandchildren, Ashley Yvonne Pendry (Charles Geyer) and Emily Pendry Boyles (Richard); and three great-grandchildren, Michael Connelly, Adam Boyles, and Michael Boyles. His wife, Kathleen, preceded him in death in 2008. He was born Dec. 4, 1919, in Lincoln County, a son to Marcus Fox and Mary Jane Workman Anthony. His family included three sisters and seven brothers, of which he was the last remaining. Mark or "MF" as he was called (it was "Tony" in the Army), graduated from Bannock High School where he excelled at basketball. After working various jobs to support his immediate family, he left the Virginia Naval Shipyard and joined the National Guard, 105th Corp of Engineers, 30th Division, Company B, in 1941. They later became part of Patton's 5th Army in World War II that went from Africa to Sicily, then into Italy and eventually to the Alps when the war ended. Being an engineer meant he had to clear landmines, build bridges, transport materials, and string telegraph lines at the front for the advancing troops and equipment. After returning home as a corporal, he met and married Kathleen Asbury in 1946. They lived in Drexel, where he was a milkman, worked in the local knitting mill, climbed poles for the telephone company, owned and operated an Esso service station and delivered home heating oil from his fuel distribution station among other jobs. He was very instrumental in physically building and founding the original First Church of God in Drexel where he served on the first board of directors when they burned the original mortgage. He also served as Assistant Supervisor to the City of Drexel until 1960, when the family moved to High Point. In High Point, Mark began as an upholsterer, then, after working in sales with several furniture and appliance stores in High Point and Greensboro, he opened and operated Mark's Furniture on Wrenn St., until he retired. Afterwards, he worked for Tina and her then husband in their family fabric business. When the business closed, he spent the rest of his post-retirement years as a maintenance technician, first at the Presbyterian Home and later at High Point Manor. Mark loved to dog hunt for rabbits and squirrels, fish for crappie, and cultivate, large vegetable gardens so he could donate to friends, family, and strangers. In his younger years, he was a church softball player and later an avid bowler. In later years, he enjoyed watching ACC college basketball and football, Braves and Yankees baseball, and spending time with his family. He occasionally enjoyed stock car racing and playing the harmonica as well. A graveside service and time to visit will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 21, at Drexel First Church of God Cemetery in Drexel, with the Rev. Hallie Scott officiating. A visitation and celebration will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 19, at Archdale First Church of God, 7009 Weant Rd., in Archdale. Memorials may be directed to Drexel First Church of God, P.O. Box 218, Drexel N.C. 28619. Cumby Family Funeral Service of High Point www.cumbyfuneral.com
