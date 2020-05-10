August 5, 1946 - May 6, 2020 Mrs. Frances Reed Avery, 73, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Avery was born to the late Ernest Reed and Frances Laury Reed Aug. 5, 1946 in Columbia, S.C. Frances was a member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church, where she served as a member of the Stewardess Board # 1, Ladies Adie Club, and the Women's Missionary Society. Frances loved helping her husband with church functions and assist with fundraising for the church. Those left to cherish Frances memory are her husband of 55 years, Herman Douglas Avery; daughter, Nicole Winsley; godson, Zabian Jakes; goddaughter, Koffie McKinney of Indiana along; two sisters-in law; and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 13, at 12:02 p.m., at Shiloh A.M.E. Church. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.