August 5, 1946 - May 6, 2020 Mrs. Frances Reed Avery, 73, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Avery was born to the late Ernest Reed and Frances Laury Reed Aug. 5, 1946 in Columbia, S.C. Frances was a member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church, where she served as a member of the Stewardess Board # 1, Ladies Adie Club, and the Women's Missionary Society. Frances loved helping her husband with church functions and assist with fundraising for the church. Those left to cherish Frances memory are her husband of 55 years, Herman Douglas Avery; daughter, Nicole Winsley; godson, Zabian Jakes; goddaughter, Koffie McKinney of Indiana along; two sisters-in law; and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 13, at 12:02 p.m., at Shiloh A.M.E. Church. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

