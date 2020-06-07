May 16, 1931 - June 4, 2020 Ruby Estelle Avery, 89, of Pfafftown, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born in Burke County, May 16, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Lila E. Avery. Ruby was a member of Gaston Chapel AME Church. Miss Avery is survived by her daughter, Mildred Avery Tanner and husband, Purnell, of Pfafftown; grandsons, Purnell Tanner Jr. and Jonathan Tanner; half brother, Forest Fleming Jr.; special friend, Mrs. Dorothy Tanner; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, Ruby was preceded in death by two brothers, Jefferson and James Avery; and a half brother, Russell Fleming. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, at Gaston Chapel AME Church with the Rev. Alphonso McGlen officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gaston Chapel AME Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Avery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.