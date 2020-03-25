Samuel Ballard March 23, 2020 Samuel R. Ballard, 89, of Maiden, died peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020. Sam Ballard was born in 1930, to Robert A. Ballard and Pearl A. Abernethy. He was the last survivor of the family, which included six sisters, Alda Smith, Bertha Mae Cloninger, Macie Cora Wilkinson, Mary Ellen Jennings, "Our Darling," and Betty Smith; and five brothers, Claude Avery Ballard, Gilbert Ballard, Jack Ballard, Ralph Ballard, and Sam's twin, Daniel R. Ballard. Sam Ballard attended Machpelah School and graduated from Rock Springs High School. He received training in data processing during his service in the U.S. Army and Air Force and worked with computers for his entire career. Military service took him to South Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, Germany, Bermuda, Maryland, Georgia, and Washington, D.C., where he worked in the Pentagon. For 17 years, he was the data processing manager at Crestline Furniture Co. in Valdese, and for 16 years at Valdese General Hospital. He retired in 1995. He was married for 64 loving years to Ruberta Lawing Ballard, who passed in 2018. His survivors include daughter, Sandra L. Ballard (husband, Toney J. Frazier) of Boone; son, Alan R. Ballard (wife, Judy B. Ballard) of Denver N.C.; grandson, Bobby Ballard (wife, Amber W. Ballard) of Newton; nieces, nephews, cousins, and his church family. He was a faithful member of Abee's Grove Baptist Church, then Mountain View Baptist Church, where he served as deacon. He loved his family and especially enjoyed family gatherings. His family and friends will remember his stories, his sense of humor, and the ways he showed that he enjoyed living. Burial will be in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery attended by his immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Mountain View Baptist Church, 5045 E. Maiden Rd., Maiden, NC 28650. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
