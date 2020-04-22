April 18, 2020 Bill Barker, 89, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at CHS Blue Ridge of Morganton. He was born to the late Jack Barker and Dollie Robinson Barker in Swain County. Bill was a member of Poarch Chapel Missionary. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Ricky Barker and wife, Cindy, of Bellwood, Mike Barker and wife, Rhonda, of Gastonia, Tim Barker of Bessemer City, Kevin Barker of Morganton, and Loretta Medford of Morganton; sister; Pauline Evans of Taylorsville; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kirksey Funeral Home

