April 4, 1995 - March 27, 2020 Paul W. Barrier, 24, of Morganton, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Born April 4, 1995, he was the son of Howard and Pamela Barrier. Paul loved animals. He enjoyed writing and playing music. In addition to his parents, Paul is survived by his brother, John Barrier; paternal grandmother, Glenda barrier; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Paul was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents. No funeral services have been set at this time. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com. Sossoman Funeral Home

