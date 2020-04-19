November 5, 1922 - April 16, 2020 Virginia W. Barrier, 97 of Morganton, passed away, Thursday, April 16, 2020. The family will have a graveside service at Forest Hill Cemetery. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

