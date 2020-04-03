Rita Faye Smith Beane was born in Valdese, Oct. 15, 1939, to Claude L. and T. Lou Huffman Smith. She married James R. Beane, March 11, 1961, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Valdese, and has one son, D. Lynn Beane (Ellen) of Helena, Ala. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Kate Elizabeth Smith Icard and Margaret Ann Smith Baker; brothers, Conley D. Smith and Wade C. Smith. She has one sibling remaining, a twin brother, Robert Raye Smith (Nita) of Rutherford College. There are several nephews and nieces, and best friends, Rita L. Brittain of Connelly Springs, Carolyn Queen Rexrode of Davenport, Fla., and Edna Bradshaw Newcomb of Valdese. Rita retired from the Washington Navy Yard in 1998, after working 15 years at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. She performed many volunteer activities in the county: volunteered at the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office for many years; was on the St. Mary's County Mental Health Authority Board; worked at Heavenly Presents' Religious (Catholic) Goods Store; was a substitute teacher at the Holy Angels/Sacred Heart Catholic School; and was a CCD teacher and lectured for Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, reading, and made many rosaries for both churches in her spare time. Traveling was one of her favorite pastimes, including international travel to Italy, France, Ireland, Mexico, Canada, Portugal, Croatia, Germany, and Switzerland, and traveled within the U.S. to 45 of the 50 states. Survivor of multiple battles with breast cancer, the family has designated the American Breast Cancer Foundation for memorial contributions. Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home of Hoover, Ala. www.curriejefferson.com
