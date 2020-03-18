April 25, 1952 - March 16, 2020 Therisa Crawley Bennett, 67, of Morganton, went home to her heavenly father, Monday, March 16, 2020. Born April 25, 1952, she was the daughter of Frances Crawley and the late Ralph Pender Crawley. Therisa had been a member of Calvin heights Baptist Church. She worked at Roses Department store for several years. Therisa enjoyed camping and loved to watch old TV shows. Therisa is survived by her husband, Gary Bennett; cousin, Patsy Spiegel; and uncle, Lester Brewer. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by an infant child. Per Therisa's wishes, no funeral is planned, she preferred to just be remembered by her friends. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
