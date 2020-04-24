October 22, 1940 - April 22, 2020 Freda Mayo Berry, 79, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born Oct. 22, 1940, she was the daughter of the late James Mayo and Madeline West. Freda was a member of Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. She was a Charter member of the Burke Quilter's Guild, and a retired physical therapist assistant at Broughton Hospital. Freda loved knitting, crocheting, and crafting. She loved her Sunday school class, and her Tuesday night quilting group. Freda was a loyal friend and loved her family dearly. Freda is survived by her daughter, Beth Berry LaBarbera (Joe); son, David Berry Jr. (Crystal); grandchildren, Whitney LaBarbera Masterson (Jon), Erin LaBarbera Hart (Brett), Jamie Elizabeth Berry, James D. "Tripp" Berry III; great-grandchildren, Logan James Masterson; brother, John Robert West (Mary); sisters, Martha Houser (Glenn), Sandra Stansel (Dennis); numerous nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Billie Ann Berry, George Waddell. In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her husband, James David Berry; sister, Gertrude Gwyn; and in-laws, Frank and Ellen Wagner, Ralph Berry, Edith Berry Waddell, Floy Berry Propst. The family will have a graveside service at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. The family would like to say thank you to Burke Hospice and the Nursing and CNA staff for their wonderful job of helping us with our mother. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., or Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.