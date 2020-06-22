March 2, 1928 - June 19, 2020 Harold L. Berry, 92, of Millers Creek, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Born in Lenawee County, Michigan on March 2, 1928, he was the son of the late Arthur Samuel Berry and Lucille Byrd Berry. Harold is survived by his daughters, Dimple Smith, Temple Wyatt, Willie Mae McCain, Mary Ann Adams, and Catherine Smith; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Clifford Berry; and sisters, Stella Benfield, Susie Jane Sneed, and Trula Berry. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by first wife, Ruth Davis Berry; second wife, Mae Berry; grandson, Matthew Hodges; brothers, Bob, L.D., Mac, Troy, and Roy; and sisters, Beulah and Daisy. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., today (Monday, June 22), at Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Allen Sailors officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

