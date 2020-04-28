August 29, 1920 - April 26, 2020 Margaret Lail Black, 99 of Glen Alpine, went to her Heavenly home Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born Aug. 29, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Minnie Lail. Margaret worked for the Burke County Public School system. She loved to cook and bake, and she made many fantastic meals for her family. Margaret's grandchildren always wanted "Nanny's delicious hamburger." She was a life-long member of Lail Road Community Church until its closing. Margaret is survived by her sons, Kenneth Black (Joyce), John Black (Barbara); daughter, Jane Black Bender (Pete); and grandchildren, Sherri Lintern, Tim Black, Jennifer Willard, Kimberly Cannell, Carla Bender, Kerry Pope, and Amanda Guthrie. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Black; brothers, Ralph Lail, Hennessee Lail; and sisters, Leola Orders, Ruth Orders, and Ethel Orders. The family will have a private graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

