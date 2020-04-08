September 5, 1936 - April 6, 2020 R.V. "Vosmick" Blackburn, 83, of Morganton, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in Burke County, Sept. 5, 1936, he was the son of the late Grady Oscar Blackburn and Dorothy Carolyn Dale Blackburn. R.V. was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed working in his yard and garden and was a great craftsman. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Mr. Blackburn is survived by his wife, Norma Lee Self Blackburn; son, Steven L. Blackburn (Melissa); daughter, Katrina Blackburn Pack (Bryan); grandchildren, Kinley, Rylee, and Grayson; sister, Clarissa Felder; and a niece and nephew. In addition to his parents, R.V. was preceded in death by one brother. A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Catawba Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 706 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.