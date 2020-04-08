September 5, 1936 - April 6, 2020 R.V. "Vosmick" Blackburn, 83, of Morganton, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in Burke County, Sept. 5, 1936, he was the son of the late Grady Oscar Blackburn and Dorothy Carolyn Dale Blackburn. R.V. was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed working in his yard and garden and was a great craftsman. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Mr. Blackburn is survived by his wife, Norma Lee Self Blackburn; son, Steven L. Blackburn (Melissa); daughter, Katrina Blackburn Pack (Bryan); grandchildren, Kinley, Rylee, and Grayson; sister, Clarissa Felder; and a niece and nephew. In addition to his parents, R.V. was preceded in death by one brother. A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Catawba Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 706 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

