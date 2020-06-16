October 13, 1936 - June 14, 2020 Mrs. Nancy Reed Blanton, 83, of Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Nancy was born Oct. 13, 1936, in Forsyth County, to the late Monroe Reed and Gladys Brittain Reed. She was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church in Connelly Springs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Eugene Blanton; and brothers, Robert Reed and Richard Reed. She is survived by her two daughters, Patsy Winstead and husband, Donnie, of Mountain View and Lisa Duncan and husband, Mike, of Rutherford College; sister, Patsy Stephens and husband, Dean, of Conover; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17, at 4 p.m., at St. Johns Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Wayne Blanton and the Rev. Rick Safriet officiating. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday, June 17, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Baptist Church at 6337 Old Laurel Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.