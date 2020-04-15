August 8, 1931 - March 29, 2020 Lois Ann Holder Bleynat, 88, of Lynmore Assisted Living in Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was a previous resident of Valdese, residing there from her teen years until 2007, when she moved to Florida to be near her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Judy Holder Lois was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Albemarle, to Willian F. and Etta Morris Holder. Her family moved to Valdese during her teen years, and she graduated from Valdese High School in 1950. During her senior year she was named the "Christmas Queen" and participated in the Carousel Parade representing Valdese. She also played basketball and was selected as Miss Valdese. After high school, she met and married the love of her life, George H. Bleynat, who preceded her in death. Though they had no children of their own, they were loving surrogate parent figures to many children in the family and neighborhood. Lois was also preceded in death by four siblings who died in infancy, and brothers, Aaron Holder, Velton Holder, and Doyle Holder. Lois worked many years at Northwestern Bank in Valdese, served as a secretary at Valdese General Hospital, worked at Belk in Morganton, and retired after 20 years of service at Valdese Weavers. Lois was a woman with lots of love to share, and she was always giving small gifts to friends. One of nine siblings, Lois is survived by her brother, William Holder and his wife, Judy, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and her daughters, Elizabeth Stratton Ziel and Pamela Stratton, both of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; great-niece, Ramona Ferguson, and great-nephew, Billy Holder, both of whom live in Virginia. On her late husband George's side of the family, Lois is survived by sisters-in-law, Wilma Bleynat Jones, Margaret Bleynat, and Meredith Bleynat, all of Valdese; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and in-laws. She is also survived by a special caregiver, Dorothy Johnson; and Lois' faithful feline companion, Smokey. Lois was a lifelong member of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church (P.C.U.S.A.) in Valdese, where she served in many ways and constantly brightened the faces of children and adults alike with her candy bags each Sunday. The family looks forward to holding a memorial honoring Lois' life in Valdese when the coronavirus pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandfather Home for Children, 158 Grandfather Home for Children, Banner Elk, NC 28604. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
