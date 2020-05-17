August 15, 1938 - May 15, 2020 The Rev. Jim Rayford Bollinger, 81, of Morganton, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born Aug. 15, 1938, to the late Preston Bollinger and Viola Wilson Bollinger. He was a member of Silver Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John Ervin Bollinger; Larry Preston Bollinger, Preston Bollinger, and Johnny Paul Bollinger. Rev Bollinger is survived by his wife, Mary Joyce Denton Bollinger; children, James Anthony Bollinger (Guyana) and Donna Gail Bollinger; grandchildren, Diamond Nichole Bollinger Young, Guyana Nichole Bollinger, Amir Babi and Sahar Babi; great-grandchild, Trent Alan Young; sisters, Patricia Ann Benton and Glenda Faye Michaels; and brothers, Arthur Chester Bollinger and Gregory Huntley. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., today (Sunday, May 17), at Silver Creek Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., in the church cemetery with the the Revs. Larry Thompson and Ralph Shuffler officiating. At other times, the family will be at the home on Gold Mine Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care; or Silver Creek Baptist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
