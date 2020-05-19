Ruth C. Bonomo May 10, 2020 Ruth grew up near Lake James. She graduated from Glen Alpine High School and Mars Hill College. She worked as a laboratory technician at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Later moved back to Morganton and worked as a realtor and a property manager. Ruth married Dr. Edward Bonomo in 2001 and moved to Charlotte. In 2015, they moved back to Morganton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sandy and Iva Clark; and her son, Clark Powell. Ruth was a beautiful caring person inside and out. She is survived by her husband, Ed; son, Mike and his family, Jamie and Ty; her sister, Pansy Lane; niece, Linda Smith and her sons, Austin and Jonathan; nephew, Bill Lane and wife, Cathy; Ruth's stepdaughters, Deborah A Bonomo, and Tricia B. Guertel and her family, Steve, Reese and Remy; and Ed's family, Elizabeth Marriott, Peter Marriott and Jessica, Christopher and wife, Amy. Ruth was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Morganton. A graveside service for the family will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, today (Tuesday, May 19, 2020).

