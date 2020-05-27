February 28, 1938 - May 25, 2020 Mrs. Nancy Harris Bost, 82, of Valdese, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Nancy was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Beaver, Pa., to the late John Edward Uselton and Faye Morrison Uselton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Dale Bost. She was a retired Burke County Administrator, and was a member of Crosslink Church. Survivors include her son, Roger Harris and wife, Melanie, of Morganton; two daughters, Jackie Loren and wife, Shelia, of Valdese, and Lou Hogston and husband, Rick, of Valdese; sister, Gayle Knight and husband, Fred, of Beaver Falls, Pa.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m., at Mountain View Cemetery in Rutherford College with the Rev. Jonathan Reece officiating. Memorials may be sent to Foothills Service Project, P.O. Box 86, Rutherford College, NC 28671; or the Outreach Center, 510 Fleming Dr., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

