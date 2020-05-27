February 28, 1938 - May 25, 2020 Mrs. Nancy Harris Bost, 82, of Valdese, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Nancy was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Beaver, Pa., to the late John Edward Uselton and Faye Morrison Uselton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Dale Bost. She was a retired Burke County Administrator, and was a member of Crosslink Church. Survivors include her son, Roger Harris and wife, Melanie, of Morganton; two daughters, Jackie Loren and wife, Shelia, of Valdese, and Lou Hogston and husband, Rick, of Valdese; sister, Gayle Knight and husband, Fred, of Beaver Falls, Pa.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m., at Mountain View Cemetery in Rutherford College with the Rev. Jonathan Reece officiating. Memorials may be sent to Foothills Service Project, P.O. Box 86, Rutherford College, NC 28671; or the Outreach Center, 510 Fleming Dr., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.