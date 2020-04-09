Bennie Leo Bowen, 69, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Charles F. George VA Medical Center in Asheville. Bennie was born in Lexington, N.C., May 7, 1950, to the late Elwood Leo Bowen and Mary Hill Bowen. He served his country proudly in the United States Army, during the Vietnam conflict. Bennie was an active member of the Morganton Moose Lodge. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Bennie was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Timothy Bowen. Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Brittany Fredell and husband, Michael, of Orange Park, Fla.; a brother, Terry Bowen and wife, Mary, of Clarkton; a sister, Betty Ann Clodfelter and husband, Steve, of Winston-Salem; a grandson, Maddix Watts, and a granddaughter, Myla Fredell, both of Orange Park, Fla. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Asheville Mortuary Services www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com

