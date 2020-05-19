March 17, 1962 - May 17, 2020 Mary Lou Huffman Bower, 58, of Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health. Mary Lou was born March 17, 1962, in Burke County to the late John Huffman and Hazel Houston Huffman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Huffman. Survivors include her children, Sarah Ibrahim of Morganton, and Ashley Palmer of Morganton; grandchildren, Jeeter Young, Leah Young, Miley Secrest, Sophia Secrest, and Zalee Secrest; sisters, Margaret H. Huffman of Valdese, Sadie H. Bivens and husband, Steve, of Valdese, Nina H. Smith of Valdese, and Mildred H. Icard of Connelly Springs; brothers, Clarence Huffman and wife, Claudette, of Hildebran, Wesley Huffman of Hildebran and girlfriend, Sheila, of Mocksville, Irvin Huffman and wife, Betty, of Connelly Springs, Macon Huffman and wife, Jan, of Troutman, and Earl Huffman and wife, Cheryl, of Icard; special niece, Anita Swink and husband, Jerry, of Thomasville; numerous other nieces and nephews; and special friends, Cathy Martin and Katie Huss. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

