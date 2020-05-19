March 17, 1962 - May 17, 2020 Mary Lou Huffman Bower, 58, of Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health. Mary Lou was born March 17, 1962, in Burke County to the late John Huffman and Hazel Houston Huffman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Huffman. Survivors include her children, Sarah Ibrahim of Morganton, and Ashley Palmer of Morganton; grandchildren, Jeeter Young, Leah Young, Miley Secrest, Sophia Secrest, and Zalee Secrest; sisters, Margaret H. Huffman of Valdese, Sadie H. Bivens and husband, Steve, of Valdese, Nina H. Smith of Valdese, and Mildred H. Icard of Connelly Springs; brothers, Clarence Huffman and wife, Claudette, of Hildebran, Wesley Huffman of Hildebran and girlfriend, Sheila, of Mocksville, Irvin Huffman and wife, Betty, of Connelly Springs, Macon Huffman and wife, Jan, of Troutman, and Earl Huffman and wife, Cheryl, of Icard; special niece, Anita Swink and husband, Jerry, of Thomasville; numerous other nieces and nephews; and special friends, Cathy Martin and Katie Huss. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.