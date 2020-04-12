April 24, 1929 - April 2, 2020 Billy Ray Boyette Sr., 90, formerly of 5865 Bollinger Loop, in Morganton, from 1999-2018, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Lancaster, S.C. Born April 24, 1929, a son of the late Brady Winchester Boyette and Georgia Mae Short Boyette in Matthews. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Forbes Boyette; stepson, Michael McGee; brothers, Jack and James Boyette; and grandsons, Kenny Jollie and Allen Palmer. Mr. Boyette served in the U.S. Army and National Guard for 40 years. He was a proud veteran, who earned numerous medals, from the Korean War as a Demolition Expert. Billy Ray was a recipient of the Quilt of Valor in 2019. He retired from Southern Bell after 35 years. He belonged to the Brotherhood of Masons and was a Shriner. Mr. Boyette loved to golf and most of all he never met a stranger. He is survived by his children Jacqui Palmer, Billy Ray Boyette Jr., Diane Boyette, Paul Boyette (Cindy); and stepdaughter, Valerie Jones (Richard); sisters, Barbara Tyson and Carolyn Lewis; grandchildren, Jeffery, Stacey, Crystal, Richard, Selina Marie, Jason, Josh, Will, Casey, Jordan, Erin and Darrel; 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. The family had a private funeral service and will plan a celebration of life for a later date. Heritage Funeral Home www.heritagecares.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.