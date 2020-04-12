April 24, 1929 - April 2, 2020 Billy Ray Boyette Sr., 90, formerly of 5865 Bollinger Loop, in Morganton, from 1999-2018, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Lancaster, S.C. Born April 24, 1929, a son of the late Brady Winchester Boyette and Georgia Mae Short Boyette in Matthews. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Forbes Boyette; stepson, Michael McGee; brothers, Jack and James Boyette; and grandsons, Kenny Jollie and Allen Palmer. Mr. Boyette served in the U.S. Army and National Guard for 40 years. He was a proud veteran, who earned numerous medals, from the Korean War as a Demolition Expert. Billy Ray was a recipient of the Quilt of Valor in 2019. He retired from Southern Bell after 35 years. He belonged to the Brotherhood of Masons and was a Shriner. Mr. Boyette loved to golf and most of all he never met a stranger. He is survived by his children Jacqui Palmer, Billy Ray Boyette Jr., Diane Boyette, Paul Boyette (Cindy); and stepdaughter, Valerie Jones (Richard); sisters, Barbara Tyson and Carolyn Lewis; grandchildren, Jeffery, Stacey, Crystal, Richard, Selina Marie, Jason, Josh, Will, Casey, Jordan, Erin and Darrel; 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. The family had a private funeral service and will plan a celebration of life for a later date. Heritage Funeral Home www.heritagecares.com

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Boyette, Sr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.