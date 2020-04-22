January 6, 1937 - April 20, 2020 Evelyn D. Ross Brackett, 83, of Morganton, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Burke County, Jan. 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Guy DeVinney and Beulah Williams DeVinney. Evelyn was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and loved to sing in the choir. She had worked as an inspector at Doblin before becoming disabled in 1984. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Debbie Seagle (Freddie); sons, Tim Ross (Robin) and Mike Ross; grandchildren, Jonathan Seagle, Jessie Ross, and Misty Wise; several great-grandchildren; brother, James DeVinney (Barbara); and sister, Christine Mosteller (Jerry). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Glen Brackett and Phifer Ross; sisters, Bessie Nichols and Mary Smith; and brothers, Charlie, Robert, Bud, and Paul DeVinney. A private graveside service will be held for Evelyn. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

