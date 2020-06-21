June 29, 1985 - June 10, 2020 Derek Jason Brittain, 34 of Morganton, passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020. Born June 29, 1985, Derek was the son of Mark Brittain and Gail Rhyne Draper. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Sheldon Brittain. In addition to his parents, Derek is survived by his spouse, Sara Brown and his three children, Ivy Brittain, Mackenna "MJ" Brown, and Samuel Brittain; stepfather, Tim Draper; grandparents, Kenneth and Alice Rhyne, Kermit and Peggy Brittain; great-grandmother, Betty Lawes; brother, Layton Brittain and bonus sister, Braeden Personius, and their mother, Karrie Meyers; god-parents, Kim and Eddie Prewitt, Robert and Jennifer "Missy" Breland; aunts and uncles, Drew Abee, Dale and Robin Rhyne, Doug and Kenny Rhyne, and Cindi Brittain-Sutherland, along with many loving cousins. Derek was a family man. He enjoyed spending time with his children and his spouse. Derek was a man of few words; he had a tendency to mumble and often only his spouse could translate. He was a quiet person until he got to know you. He was so caring and kind, the perfect listener. Derek was the best "handy man" that friends and family relied on when anything would break. He worked as a self-employed freelance "Mr. Fix-it" specializing in plumbing. If he had a screwdriver and a power drill, he could fix anything. Derek was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for his family. He had a passion for fishing. He was a self-proclaimed "catfish whisperer" Derek loved going to the beach to fish with his father, brother, Sheldon, and cousin, Aaron Brittain. Derek also looked forward to his Saturdays playing disc-golf with the guys. Although his circle was small, Derek was extremely loved by those that were allowed in it. He touched so many lives in his short time on Earth. The family will hold a private service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.