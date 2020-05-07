December 13, 1928 - May 5, 2020 Dorothy Pascal Brittain, 91, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health. Mrs. Brittain was born Dec. 13, 1928, in Burke County, to the late Willie Morrison and Annie Clontz Morrison. She worked as a secretary at Broughton Hospital and owned and operated Plain and Fancy Wood on Main Street in Valdese where she taught painting for 10 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Valdese. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rinaldo Pascal. Survivors include her husband, Verlie Brittain of the home; son, John Pascal and wife, Susan, of Charlotte; brother, Ralph Morrison; and special niece, Ruby Jenkins; eight grandchildren, three great- grandchildren; one aunt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private graveside service will be held for the family at the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
