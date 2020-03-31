October 16, 1949 - March 29, 2020 Marie W. "Nanny" Brittain, 70, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a period of declining health. Born Oct. 16, 1949, she was the daughter of the late James C. Walker and Nellie Loree Costner Walker. Nanny was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She worked for 27 years at Drexel Heritage and then worked for Britthaven Nursing Home as a CNA. Nanny enjoyed reading and listening to Bluegrass, but she especially enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren and collecting clocks. Nanny is survived by her daughter, Diane Brittain; grandchildren, Chris Burris (Holly), Joshua Carswell, and Amber Carswell; great-grandchildren, Deanna Burris, Allyson Burris, Paisley Woody, Tesla Woody, and Alena Carswell; brother, Thomas Walker (Karen); a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family; and special friend, Dwight. In addition to her parents, Nanny was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Walker. A celebration of Nanny's life will be held at a later date. The family of Miss Brittain would like to express their appreciation to Burke Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Nanny. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Brittain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.