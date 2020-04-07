September 11, 1934 - April 5, 2020 Mary Alice "Tump" Brown, 85, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born Sept. 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Viola McMillan. Mary was active in the Grace Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Program and at one time, she was the president. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, golfing, and playing dominos with her close friends. Mary also enjoyed being with her family. She always had a smile on her face and loved helping others. Mary is survived by her daughters, Mary Katherine Quinn (Tim), Celia Leigh Garr (Bryan); son, Marcus Macon Alexander Jr. (Kathy); stepchildren, Cindy Burkhart, Cathy McKinney, Elaine Hathor, Scott Harbison, Janice Sherrill, and David Brown; grandchildren, Stephen Quinn (Sadie), Megan Alexander, Grace Alexander, and Everett Garr; 14 stepgrandchildren; a number of stepgreat-grandchildren; brother, Douglas Monroe McMillan (Joyce); and sister, Wanda McMillan McGee (Bobby). In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her late husbands, Marcus Macon Alexander Sr., Leighton Walter Harbison, and Jack Gillespie Brown; and sister, Sarah Elizabeth McMillan. The family will have a private graveside service. A celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nursing Scholarship GHSN Alumni, Western Piedmont Foundation, Inc., 1001 Burkemont Ave., Morganton, NC 28655 or to Caldwell Hospice. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff for providing care to Mary during her battle with cancer. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
