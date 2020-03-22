April 15, 1931 - March 19, 2020 Ruby L. Buff went to her Heavenly home, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born April 15, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William Lane and Mary Lou Taylor. Ruby was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She worked at several retail stores in Morganton. Ruby is survived by her daughter, Delores Fisher and boyfriend, Warren Merrill Jr.; son, Allen Buff; grandson, Shane Costner and wife, Christina; granddaughter, Jacqulyn Fisher and boyfriend, Josh Stroud; and great-grandchildren, Elisabeth Costner and Abigail Northcutt. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her first husband, David Greene; second husband, George Buff; brother, James Roper; and sister, Pearl Thomas. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, at Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The family will speak to friends in the cemetery following the service. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfuneralhome.com

