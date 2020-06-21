September 14, 1947 - June 19, 2020 Hassie Mae Burgin, 72, of Morganton, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 14, 1947, in Avery County, to the late Hale and Edna Daniels Benfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Bud Benfield. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Kenneth of the home; daughter, Melissa Clark of Hickory; stepdaughter, Donna Scronce of Morganton; and four brothers, Hue, Harve, Sam, and Herman Benfield. Hassie was a member of Poarchs Methodist Chapel. She loved to garden and cook, and also loved to go trout fishing and camping. Funeral services for Hassie May Burgin will be conducted Tuesday, June 23, at 3 p.m., at Reins- Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, with Pastor Wally Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Daniels Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home prior to the service. Reins- Sturdivant Funeral Home www.rsfh.net.
