May 19, 1943 - June 21, 2020 On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Ann "Rheba" McDaniel Burleson reached out for the hand of her Savior and made her final journey home, where she not only joined numerous family and friends, but she was forever reunited with her beloved late husband, James Weldon Burleson. Rheba was born May 19, 1943, to the late Robert and Lennie McDaniel. She was blessed with many siblings, most of whom she was predeceased including brothers, Jack McDaniel and Bob McDaniel; and sisters, Murlene Owensby and Miriam Whisnant. Rheba's greatest joy in life was raising and becoming a best friend with her only child, Felicia Hope Burleson Wood. The bond they shared was indescribable and the memories made will certainly last a lifetime. In 2018, Rheba gained a son when Felicia married the love of her life, Larry M. Wood Jr. Rheba loved him as her own, and was so proud of the man he is. Rheba also enjoyed being a stepgrandmother to Cullen Wood, often commenting how much more alive the house felt having a child there. In addition also, Rheba is survived by one sister, Gayree Worley; numerous nieces and nephews; and her "Burleson-side" family whom she adored, they were never just "in-laws" to her. Rheba was a 1962 graduate of Salem High School. She attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for a short time before spending her working years in the textile industry. But more importantly than all those things, Rheba loved Jesus and that was evident in every area of her life, Rheba's faith never wavered, even in these last few months of sickness. She was strong, courageous and full of grace as she overcame obstacle after obstacle. The lessons she taught will be carried on by those who loved her for many years to come. Of all the things Rheba did in this life, summing them up is easy, SHE LOVED, SHE JUST LOVED. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday June 25, in Victory Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Hickory Falls for the excellent care given Mrs. Burleson and would like for memorials to be made to the patient benevolence fund of Hickory Falls, 100 Sunset St., Granite Falls, NC 28630. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
