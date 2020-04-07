June 8, 1949 - April 5, 2020 Mr. Robert Wayne Burnette (Squirrely), age 70, of Morganton, North Carolina, passed away at his daughter's residence on Sunday, April 05, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. A native of Burke County, North Carolina, he was born on June 08, 1949, and was the son of the late Frank and Beulah McGee Burnette. An avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt fan, Squirrely enjoyed music and muscle cars. Always known to have loved life, he would always leave you with a smile. Robert was a veteran of the United States Army, and was a loving "daddy and pawpaw." Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Cristy Burnette Clontz (Gary); also survived by Lisa Hall, Barry Yount; two sisters, Teresa Puett and Vicki Cook; and his six grandchildren, Justyn Sparks, Caleb Sparks (Jordan), Kendall Yount, Zachary Yount, Hannah Clontz and Elijah Clontz. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of A.J. Family Steakhouse for all the love and kindness shown to their father; and to the staff of Burke Hospice & Palliative Care for the amazing care that was given to Robert and his family during this journey. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Burnette family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
