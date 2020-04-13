September 27, 1965 - April 10, 2020 Mark Anthony Burns, 54, of Jenkins Road in Morganton, was called to his heavenly home, Saturday, April 10, 2020. Born Sept. 27, 1965, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Jimmy Lynn Burns and Catherine Wilson Burns. Mark was a former employee of Henredon Furniture and Baker Furniture. He was a devoted member and Prayer Warrior at Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. He loved helping people in his neighborhood, especially mowing their grass. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and NHRA. His family was his life. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Angela Davis Burns; sons, Matthew Bradshaw (Ashley) and Josh Bradshaw (companion, Haley Watson); daughters, Lauren Burns (fiancé, Bradley Benson) and Kendall Burns (companion, Gage Wallace); granddaughters, Alana and Augusta; his beloved sister, Angela Burns Sossoman (Calvin); nephews, Chris and Michael Pritchard; parents-in-law, W.J. and Hazel Davis; brothers-in-law, Nelson and Terry Davis; and many nephews and nieces. A private family graveside service will be held at Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Darvy Hensley and Richard Ellington officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3083, Morganton, NC 28680. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
