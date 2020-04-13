Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... MCDOWELL COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHEASTERN MITCHELL COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN CALDWELL COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHEASTERN AVERY COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN BURKE COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 645 AM EDT. * AT 1247 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED MULTIPLES ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN DUE TO INTENSE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THAT WILL CAUSE RAPID STREAM RISES AND SOME OUT-OF- BANK, NUISANCE FLOOD CONDITIONS IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN IN THE PAST THREE HOURS, ESPECIALLY ALONG A LINE FROM SUGAR HILL TO GLENWOOD TO NEBO TO TABLE ROCK TO EDGEMONT TO GLOBE TO BLOWING ROCK. * EXPECT RAPID STREAM RISES WITHIN THE FOLLOWING WATERSHEDS AND ESPECIALLY ALONG ASSOCIATED, SMALLER TRIBUTARIES: NORTH MUDDY CREEK, NORTH FORK CATAWBA RIVER, NORTH TOE RIVER, WARRIOR FORK, LINVILLE RIVER, WILSONS CREEK, UPPER JOHNS RIVER, AND THE UPPER YADKIN RIVER. * ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL OF 2-3 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE NEXT 3-6 HOURS AS A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL APPROACHES THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS FROM TENNESSEE. MORE SIGNIFICANT FLOODING IS THEREFORE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA AND A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MAY BE REQUIRED. PEOPLE NEAR STREAMS AND SMALL TRIBUTARIES ARE URGED TO MONITOR CONDITIONS CLOSELY AND BE PREPARED TO SEEK HIGHER GROUND. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MARION, SPRUCE PINE, BLOWING ROCK IN CALDWELL COUNTY, GLEN ALPINE, CROSSNORE, LINVILLE FALLS, LAKE JAMES STATE PARK, TABLE ROCK AND LAKE JAMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. IF HEAVY RAINFALL CONTINUES, PORTIONS OF THIS ADVISORY MAY BE UPGRADED TO A FLASH FLOOD WARNING. PEOPLE IN FLOOD PRONE AREAS, ESPECIALLY ALONG CREEKS AND SMALL STREAMS, SHOULD PREPARE TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND QUICKLY IF A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED. &&