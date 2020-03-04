March 2, 2020 Mr. Loy Ray Burris Jr., 89, of Valdese, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 6, at the Waldensian Presbyterian Church. A full obituary will follow in Thursday's newspaper. Heritage Funeral Service is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Loy Burris, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

