March 22, 1930 - March 2, 2020 Loy Ray Burris Jr. 89, passed peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Loy Ray was born in Gaston County March 22, 1930, to Loy Ray Burris Sr. and Violet Elmore Burris. The family moved to Valdese, in Aug. of 1945. After completing his high school education at Francis Garrou High School, Loy Ray received his BS in Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, from 1952 until 1954. Loy Ray was married 68 years to his high school sweetheart, Doris Pons Burris. They returned to Valdese in 1954, when he began working as a pharmacist at Rock Drug. A faithful member of his church and community, Loy Ray was first elected as a deacon at Waldensian Presbyterian Church in 1955, and served several terms thereafter. He joined the choir at age 18, and was in the Chancel Choir for 67 years. His love of woodworking led to many projects in his church and the community. Loy Ray helped to build the train tables for the Old Rock School and the miniature replica of the Waldensian Valleys, currently housed in the Trail of Faith gift shop. He was instrumental in getting the permit and license for Good Samaritan Clinic's pharmacy of Valdese where he served as the pharmacist manager. He also served the Community Assistance Program in the food pantry. Loy Ray retired in 2011, from Rock Drug and received a certificate of appreciation from the Town of Valdese for his 58 years of service to the community. An avid golfer, Loy Ray was the longest living member of Mimosa Hills Country Club of Morganton. He enjoyed music, hunting, fishing, and most any outdoor activity. He cherished the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, attending as many sporting events and graduations as possible. In addition to his wife, Doris, Loy Ray is survived by his children, Marianne and Bruce Cannon of Valdese, Suzanne and Rick Freeman of Durham, Ray and Jeanene Burris of Valdese, Jane and Allen McLaurin of Laurinburg, and Marie and Tom Wood of Greensboro; grandchildren, William and Stephanie Cannon, Wesley and Emily Cannon, Catherine Cannon and Joe Murphy, Carrie and Dan Clark, Emily Freeman, Cindy and Bryan Goodwin, Jenny and Kevin Mahorney, Jane and Kevin Dart, Marianne and Chris Turner, John McLaurin and Autumn Lauzon, Patricia McLaurin, David McLaurin, Thomas Wood, Benjamin Wood, Turner Wood, and Isabel Wood; great-grandchildren, Ella, William, and Caroline Cannon, Anna Bordeleau, Rachel and Allison Murphy, Caden and Colton Clark, Ophelia Goodwin, Thomas, Cora Jane, and Lillian Mahorney. A 1 p.m., graveside service will be held at Waldensian Cemetery, Friday, March 6, followed by a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m., at Waldensian Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends in Pioneer Hall of Waldensian Presbyterian Church following the memorial service. Memorial contributions can be made to Waldensian Presbyterian Church Music Program; or Community Assistance Ministry Program, 109 Main Street, E., Valdese, NC 28690; or She Rocks, Inc., (She-rocks.org/triad), P.O. Box 4163, Greensboro, NC 27404, for the support of ovarian cancer research. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.