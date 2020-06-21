March 8, 1944 - June 18, 2020 Mrs. Patricia Marie Marshall Butts, 76, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Patricia was born March 8, 1944, in Susquehanna, Pa., to the late George Marshall and Florence House Marshall. She was retired from the furniture manufacturing industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Richard Raymond Travis and Robert Butts; daughter, Corrina Marie Travis; and son, Richie Travis. Survivors include her son, Carl Travis of Glen Alpine; daughter in-law, Mary Bollinger of Glen Alpine; grandson, Jason Trivette of Hickory; granddaughter, Robin Wishon of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; grandson, Joey Wishon and wife, Blanca, of Roanoke Rapids, N.C; granddaughter, Samantha Clemmons and husband, Billy, of Halifax; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Trivette and Zephyr Trivette. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 22, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends following the service. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

